Law enforcement agencies search north Laredo apartment

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several law enforcement agencies were seen at a north Laredo apartment complex.

The incident happened at around seven a.m. when both Laredo Police and DEA officials were seen at the apartments on Hilltop and Michigan Avenue at around seven in the morning.

Agencies were seen taking people into custody and searching one of the apartments on the second floor.

Both agencies have not released information for the apprehensions and say the investigation is ongoing.

