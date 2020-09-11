Advertisement

LISD to educate students on September 11th

Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attack on America,
File photo: LISD to teach students about September 11th attacks(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In memory of the September 11th terrorist attacks on U.S. soil, teachers throughout LISD will be educating students through various activities on how the attacks impacted our country and changed the world.

Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attack on America, a date and event most Americans will never forget; however, for local students who weren’t alive to witness it, it has become a teaching lesson.

To remember the victims of the terrorist attacks and to honor all our first repsonders, LISD students, faculty and staff will gather for virtual ceremonies, moments of silence, as well as spend time in class focusing on this important date.

Flags are expected to lowered at campuses across the district.

