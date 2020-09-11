Local health authority releases health advisory for schools

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As previously reported Laredo ISD and United ISD both started the school year remotely on August 24th and would eventually phase in students who want to return to the classroom.

With both districts moving towards that plan, local health officials are weighing in.

Starting September 21st, Laredo ISD and United ISD are set to move forward with welcoming back students who prefer in-person instruction.

But before that happens, the Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino has created a health advisory on how he thinks the next steps should be handled.

For example, Trevino suggests kids under 10 years of age be with in the first group.

“Based on available scientific studies, this age population fairs much better if they contract the virus.”

He also says students considered with special needs and who have a underlying health condition should not head back until positive COVID-19 cases are lower.

“We are also strongly advising that children with underlying health conditions are not phased in. Because the reality is those in higher risk have poor outcomes and regretfully, even death.”

UISD and LISD both say it is still up to the parent if they went to send their child back into a classroom or continue remote learning.

For those who want to return, Laredo ISD tells us on the week of September 21st the first group of students to return will be 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders.

“On the week of the 21st, that’s the first group and then on the 28th we have first grade, second grade, seventh grade, and eighth grade," said Doctor Gerardo Cruz. "And then the week of October 5th we have the ECC students, eighth grade and eleventh grade. Then it’s followed by the week of the 12th in which are kinder and twelfth graders come in.”

Doctor Gerardo Cruz, the assistant superintendent for LISD’s curriculum and instruction, says only about 20 percent of students are expected to return to in-person instruction.

Cruz says the district used survey information to decide which grade levels would return first.

“Our data show that third and fourth grade parents want their students to come in, so it was an easy decision to make.”

United ISD tells us the first group to head back to class on the week of September 21st will special education and pre-k.

On the week of September 28 it will be kinder, 1st, 6th, 9th, and 12th grade.

Then on October 5th grades 2nd, 3rd, 7th, and 10th will head back.

On October 12th: 4th, and 5th, 8th, and 11th graders.

As of this week, UISD has received 2,612 “Yes” to on campus instruction.

Trevino’s health advisory is only a suggestion. Trevino has been vocal about being against schools reopening for in-person instruction.

But before the school year began, Governor Greg Abbott gave the power to school districts to make the final call as long as TEA guidelines are followed.

Both districts' plans could change, depending on the situation.

Doctor Trevino’s full health advisory is set to be released by the end of the week.

