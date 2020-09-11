Man admits to impersonating Customs and Border Protection officer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 51-year-old man admits to wire fraud and impersonating a Customs and Border Protection officer.

Rito Salomon Palacions pled guilty in federal court on Wednesday.

According to court documents, he impersonated an immigration officer or another federal officer or employee.

Palacios allegedly defrauded and extorted members of the public who were not citizens or nationals of the United States.

He took money or property by false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises to deliver immigration visas, permits or residency in the United States.

As part of the scheme, Palacios utilized the internet to set appointments for his victims.

Sentencing is set at a later time.

He could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

