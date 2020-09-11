Man arrested for discharging firearm and causing damages

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A sixty-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly discharging a firearm back in July.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gustavo A. Rodriguez on two outstanding warrants.

The incident happened on July 23rd when authorities received a shots fired call on Ranchettes Road off of Highway 359.

According to the caller, Rodriguez was allegedly shooting his gun in the direction of his business.

Sheriff’s investigators inspected the scene and found that a metal fence had roughly 20 bullet holes and had damages estimated at $800.

The case was then presented to the District Attorney’s Office, who approved the two warrants of arrest.

Rodriguez was charged with discharging a firearm and criminal mischief.

