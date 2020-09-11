Advertisement

Man arrested for discharging firearm and causing damages

Sheriff’s investigators inspected the scene and found that a metal fence had roughly 20 bullet holes
Man accused of discharging firearm
Man accused of discharging firearm(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A sixty-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly discharging a firearm back in July.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gustavo A. Rodriguez on two outstanding warrants.

The incident happened on July 23rd when authorities received a shots fired call on Ranchettes Road off of Highway 359.

According to the caller, Rodriguez was allegedly shooting his gun in the direction of his business.

Sheriff’s investigators inspected the scene and found that a metal fence had roughly 20 bullet holes and had damages estimated at $800.

The case was then presented to the District Attorney’s Office, who approved the two warrants of arrest.

Rodriguez was charged with discharging a firearm and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Annual CBP bridge ceremony altered due to COVID-19

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
U.S. Customs and Border Protection say this event serves as a reminder that they are at the front-lines of preventing terrorist attacks.

Local

Local health authority releases health advisory for schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Authorities investigating death in Central Laredo

Updated: 1 hour ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Law enforcement agencies search north Laredo apartment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Several law enforcement agencies were seen at a north Laredo apartment complex.

Latest News

Local

LISD to educate students on September 11th

Updated: 6 hours ago
In memory of the September 11th terrorist attacks on U.S. soil, teachers throughout LISD will be educating students through various activities on how the attacks impacted our country and changed the world.

Local

Agents rescue three-dozen individuals from livestock trailer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents responded to an abandoned vehicle and found 42 undocumented immigrants inside a horse trailer.

Local

ICE officers deport MS-13 Gang member

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Salvadoran man illegally entered the U.S. on multiple occasions and was affiliated with MS-13.

Local

Feeling fresh on a Friday!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
We’re starting off our Friday morning fresh and free but we are expecting a warm weekend.

Local

City to host virtual training for bar owners

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local bar owners are invited to take part in a virtual training hosted by Councilmember Nelly Vielma.

Local

Authorities investigating death in Central Laredo

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Police Department is investigating a death at the 1900 block of Plum.