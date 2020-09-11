Shooting reported at home in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A shooting is reported at a home in north Laredo Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, they were called out to a home on the 1800 block of Lemonwood for what was initially called as a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man in his late 30′s with a self-inflicted gunshot to his left lower leg.

He was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

