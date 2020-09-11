Voz de Niños calling on superheroes to take part in virtual run

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Not all heroes wear capes but there’s a hero in all of us and a local organization needs our help.

Voz de Ninos is looking to host its annual Superhero Fun Run with a slight modification.

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the event will be completely virtual and will take place from September 21st to September 30th.

The mission of the event is to raise awareness and money for Casa’s Voz de Niños program, a nonprofit that serves children in the foster care system here in Webb County.

The cost of registration is $25 and the first 100 participants will receive a shirt and a medal.

For more information, you can call 956-727-8691.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.