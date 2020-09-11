Advertisement

Voz de Niños calling on superheroes to take part in virtual run

This year’s annual Superhero Fun Run will be held virtually from September 21st to September 30th
File photo: Voz de Ninos Superhero run
File photo: Voz de Ninos Superhero run(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Not all heroes wear capes but there’s a hero in all of us and a local organization needs our help.

Voz de Ninos is looking to host its annual Superhero Fun Run with a slight modification.

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the event will be completely virtual and will take place from September 21st to September 30th.

The mission of the event is to raise awareness and money for Casa’s Voz de Niños program, a nonprofit that serves children in the foster care system here in Webb County.

The cost of registration is $25 and the first 100 participants will receive a shirt and a medal.

For more information, you can call 956-727-8691.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City vehicle catches fire at local cemetery

Updated: moments ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A city vehicle catches The Laredo Fire Department is investigating what caused a city vehicle to burst into flames.

Local

Annual CBP bridge ceremony altered due to COVID-19

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|

Local

Annual CBP bridge ceremony altered due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
U.S. Customs and Border Protection say this event serves as a reminder that they are at the front-lines of preventing terrorist attacks.

Local

Local health authority releases health advisory for schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Latest News

Local

Authorities investigating death in Central Laredo

Updated: 2 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Man arrested for discharging firearm and causing damages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A sixty-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly discharging a firearm back in July.

Local

Law enforcement agencies search north Laredo apartment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Several law enforcement agencies were seen at a north Laredo apartment complex.

Local

LISD to educate students on September 11th

Updated: 7 hours ago
In memory of the September 11th terrorist attacks on U.S. soil, teachers throughout LISD will be educating students through various activities on how the attacks impacted our country and changed the world.

Local

Agents rescue three-dozen individuals from livestock trailer

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents responded to an abandoned vehicle and found 42 undocumented immigrants inside a horse trailer.

Local

ICE officers deport MS-13 Gang member

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Salvadoran man illegally entered the U.S. on multiple occasions and was affiliated with MS-13.