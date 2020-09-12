Advertisement

COVID testing sites record low turnout

Both the city and county do not know if the low turnout will hinder the opportunity of offering free testing.
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As Webb County and the City of Laredo continue to offer free COVID-19 testing, officials say there has been a lack of participation.

For the last several months, the City of Laredo and Webb County have been sporadically offering free COVID-19 testing.

When it first started there were long wait times and long lines, but officials now say fewer people are showing up.

“With 600 a day, not one has hit capacity.”

Just this week Webb County has been holding its testing site at the Life Downs Fair Grounds.

The Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Landin says testing for this week began on a low mark.

“On Tuesday with a capacity of 600 it was 476. On Wednesday 182, yesterday Thursday it was 234 and today it is slow.”

Laredo’s Fire Chief Guillermo Heard heard says the city’s testing site which takes place at Sames Auto Arena, has also seen few people.

“The testing we have had in two days is 508 total testing. Which is less then we have had on the other days.”

Both the city and county do not know if the low turn out will hinder the opportunity of offering free testing.

Landin says for the county it will depend on the Texas Army National Guard who administrates the tests.

“When speaking to some of the deploy personnel that are working the testing sites throughout the state, it is slowing down. In some communities are tapering down from offering. I don’t know what the future brings.”

For the city, Heard says it has not been decided how long the free testing will continue.

“Like anything else, it is part of the planning phase too. Part of our planning for the second wave is us taking a look at the type of test, how we are testing? Is it beneficial? If it is we will continue it. We will take a look at it and we gave the option of withholding or continuing.”

Friday was the last day of free testing from the county until further notice.

The city however will continue its testing efforts next week.

They will be at Sames Auto Arena from September 14th through the 18th, starting at 9 a.m. and going on until 4 p.m. or while supplies last.

People don’t need to make an appointment but must bring a valid ID.

