First graders meet first responders on Patriot Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A group of little ones honored the lives lost and recognized our first responders this 9/11.

This group of first grade students from Apple Bee Math and Science Academy met with police officers, firefighters, and sheriff’s deputies to thank them as part of their Patriot Day memorial celebration.

Their teacher Cristina Martinez was present to help guide the kids to recite the pledge of allegiance.

