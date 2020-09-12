Friday evening weather forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The atmosphere above is slowly drying out. This will lead to more sunshine, and warmer temperatures.

Although the atmosphere as a whole will be a little drier, a shallow layer of more humid air will return from the gulf, making for a more humid feel to the air. A deeper layer of gulf humidity will move west into south Texas by Monday with a good chance of showers and thundershowers Monday and Tuesday.

The atmosphere will remain moist with slight shower chances continuing through the end of next week. The cloudier skies and showers will keep temperatures mostly below 90 next week, but the air will feel humid.

I’m expecting mostly cloudy tonight, low in the high 60′s. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, high in the upper 80′s Saturday, the low 90′s Sunday. Mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with showers and thundershowers likely, high in the 80′s. Mostly cloudy with slight shower chances Wednesday through Friday, high in the high 80′s.

