Health Department offers free flu vaccines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With flu season looming ahead, city officials are trying to make it easier and safer to get the flu shot.

So towards this effort they will be hosting a free influenza vaccine drive thru.

It will take place at the City of Laredo Health Department on Wednesday, September 23rd from 8 in the morning until one in the afternoon.

One thousand vaccines will be offered on a first come, first serve basis.

Bringing a valid ID is recommended but officials say, it’s not required.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.