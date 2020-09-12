Health Department offers free flu vaccines
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With flu season looming ahead, city officials are trying to make it easier and safer to get the flu shot.
So towards this effort they will be hosting a free influenza vaccine drive thru.
It will take place at the City of Laredo Health Department on Wednesday, September 23rd from 8 in the morning until one in the afternoon.
One thousand vaccines will be offered on a first come, first serve basis.
Bringing a valid ID is recommended but officials say, it’s not required.
