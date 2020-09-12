Thousands gather in support of President Trump

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands gathered along the riverbanks Saturday morning to voice their support for President Trump.

For weeks, preparations were underway by different organizations like the Border Patrol Union along with the organizers for the Facebook group “Trump Train in Laredo.”

People of all ages showed up to gather and pray and voice out their support for the president. From Trump memorabilia to impersonators, many united for the city wide peaceful protest.

At the same time on Victoria Street, a sign for veterans who are against the wall stood by with a banner while others repainted the “Defund the Wall” mural.

Veterans against the wall (KGNS)

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.