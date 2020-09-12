Advertisement

Thousands gather in support of President Trump

For weeks, preparations were underway by different organizations like the Border Patrol Union along with the organizers for the Facebook group “Trump Train in Laredo.”
Thousands gather in support of President Trump
Thousands gather in support of President Trump(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands gathered along the riverbanks Saturday morning to voice their support for President Trump.

For weeks, preparations were underway by different organizations like the Border Patrol Union along with the organizers for the Facebook group “Trump Train in Laredo.”

People of all ages showed up to gather and pray and voice out their support for the president. From Trump memorabilia to impersonators, many united for the city wide peaceful protest.

At the same time on Victoria Street, a sign for veterans who are against the wall stood by with a banner while others repainted the “Defund the Wall” mural.

Veterans against the wall
Veterans against the wall(KGNS)

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Utilities director explains month-long chlorine conversion

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Utilities Director Arturo Garcia says as they continue cleaning the water lines, they will gather more data from the areas they call “problematic,” and hopefully next time it will take 25 days, instead of 30.

News

COVID testing sites record low turnout

Updated: 14 hours ago
Both the city and county do not know if the low turnout will hinder the opportunity of offering free testing.

News

Two vehicles collide on Highway 359

Updated: 16 hours ago
The impact caused the SUV to roll over an undetermined amount of times, ending up on its side.

News

Friday evening weather forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
A partly cloudy, warmer, more humid weekend. Showers next week, humid.

Latest News

News

Health Department offers free flu vaccines

Updated: 16 hours ago
One thousand vaccines will be offered on a first come, first serve basis at the Health Department on Wednesday, September 23rd from 8 in the morning until one in the afternoon.

News

First graders meet first responders on Patriot Day

Updated: 17 hours ago
A group of little ones honored the lives lost and recognized our first responders this 9/11.

News

Shooting reported at home in north Laredo

Updated: 18 hours ago
When authorities arrived, they found a man in his late 30′s with a self-inflicted gunshot to his left lower leg.

News

Cuellar proposes to open non-essential travel

Updated: 19 hours ago
Since the start of the pandemic non-essential travel has been put on hold, but by proposing to have medical screenings at the ports of entry Cuellar says he hopes the restrictions can be loosened to allow more people to cross.

News

Family of young woman found dead speaks out

Updated: 20 hours ago
The family of Gracie Espinoza is seeking justice for her untimely death after being found on the corner of Plum and Buena Vista.

Local

Vehicle catches fire at local cemetery

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A city vehicle catches The Laredo Fire Department is investigating what caused a city vehicle to burst into flames.