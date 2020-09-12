Advertisement

Two vehicles collide on Highway 359

The impact caused the SUV to roll over an undetermined amount of times, ending up on its side.
Source: MGN online
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two vehicles collide on the intersection of Cuatro Vientos and Highway 359 a little after 8 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival crews found an SUV and a pickup truck that had collided.

The impact caused the SUV to roll over an undetermined amount of times, ending up on its side.

Fortunately, passengers from both vehicles did not suffer any injuries.

