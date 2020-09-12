Two vehicles collide on Highway 359

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two vehicles collide on the intersection of Cuatro Vientos and Highway 359 a little after 8 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival crews found an SUV and a pickup truck that had collided.

The impact caused the SUV to roll over an undetermined amount of times, ending up on its side.

Fortunately, passengers from both vehicles did not suffer any injuries.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.