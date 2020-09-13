Health authority weighs in on teachers returning to campus

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several LISD teachers have been informed that they will be required to return to their designated campus this week.

According to LISD, they will start returning to the classrooms on Thursday, September 17th.

The news comes as LISD prepares to receive those students whose parents would like their children to return to school starting on September 21st.

During Friday’s media briefing KGNS asked Laredo’s Health Authority, Dr. Victor Treviño if he was in favor of this decision by the district.

Trevino replied, “I have always been saying that it is medically not recommended for in person teaching in this environment and with this amount of infection. Now, there’s certain mandates by the state that the schools have to follow, so regardless, the medical recommendation continues the same, it is not medically recommended.”

The district says they have created a back-to-school safety plan for all of its students and employees.

All students and employees will have their temperatures scanned and must self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival on campus, follow all social distancing guidelines and hygiene practices, and wear a face covering at all times.

