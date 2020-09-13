Man facing charges after chase ends in crash

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -What was supposed to be a routine traffic stop escalates into a high-speed vehicle pursuit in downtown Laredo.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon when police attempted to conduct a stop on a car that failed to signal a turn.

The driver allegedly refused to stop and led police on a chase.

After crossing several different intersections, the car crashed into an LPD unit.

The people inside the car got out and fled on foot but were later caught by Border Patrol agents.

Overall, five unattended vehicles were damaged, and the officer involved in the crash was taken to a hospital and later released.

The driver was identified as Omar Orlando Rodriguez.

Rodriguez allegedly fled because he was allegedly trying to illegally cross people into the country.

He was charged with several counts including evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

More charges are pending in this case.

