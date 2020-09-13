Advertisement

Prayer service scheduled for Gracie Espinoza

Gracie Espinoza was found dead Thursday morning at the corner of Plum and Buena Vista
Family and friends take part in prayer prayer service for Gracie Espinoza
Family and friends take part in prayer prayer service for Gracie Espinoza(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A makeshift memorial is set up for Gracie Espinoza, the young woman who was found dead near Ochoa Park last week.

According to her mother, there will be a prayer service for Gracie at Aguero Funeral Home between three and eight in the evening.

On Monday morning she will be laid to rest.

Grace was 19 years old and two months pregnant when police found her dead Thursday morning at the corner of Plum and Buena Vista.

The Laredo Police Department is still investigating her death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Health authority weighs in on teachers returning to campus

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
LISD teachers are expected to return to campus on Thursday, September 17th with students expected to return on September 21st.

Local

Man facing charges after chase ends in crash

Updated: 38 minutes ago
What was supposed to be a routine traffic stop escalates into a high-speed vehicle pursuit in downtown Laredo.

News

Thousands gather in support of President Trump

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT
For weeks, preparations were underway by different organizations like the Border Patrol Union along with the organizers for the Facebook group “Trump Train in Laredo.”

News

Utilities director explains month-long chlorine conversion

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Barbara Campos
Utilities Director Arturo Garcia says as they continue cleaning the water lines, they will gather more data from the areas they call “problematic,” and hopefully next time it will take 25 days, instead of 30.

Latest News

News

COVID testing sites record low turnout

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
Both the city and county do not know if the low turnout will hinder the opportunity of offering free testing.

News

Two vehicles collide on Highway 359

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT
The impact caused the SUV to roll over an undetermined amount of times, ending up on its side.

News

Friday evening weather forecast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
A partly cloudy, warmer, more humid weekend. Showers next week, humid.

News

Health Department offers free flu vaccines

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
One thousand vaccines will be offered on a first come, first serve basis at the Health Department on Wednesday, September 23rd from 8 in the morning until one in the afternoon.

News

First graders meet first responders on Patriot Day

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT
A group of little ones honored the lives lost and recognized our first responders this 9/11.

News

Shooting reported at home in north Laredo

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
When authorities arrived, they found a man in his late 30′s with a self-inflicted gunshot to his left lower leg.