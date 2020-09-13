Prayer service scheduled for Gracie Espinoza

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A makeshift memorial is set up for Gracie Espinoza, the young woman who was found dead near Ochoa Park last week.

According to her mother, there will be a prayer service for Gracie at Aguero Funeral Home between three and eight in the evening.

On Monday morning she will be laid to rest.

Grace was 19 years old and two months pregnant when police found her dead Thursday morning at the corner of Plum and Buena Vista.

The Laredo Police Department is still investigating her death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.

