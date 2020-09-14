Advertisement

Accident causes temporary closures in Mines Road area

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An accident in the Mines Road area is causing temporary road closures.

According to the Laredo Police Department, an accident was reported at the intersection of Big Bend and Albany Drive.

As result, the area has been closed to the traveling public.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route to get to your destination.

