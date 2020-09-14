Aeromar’s first flight from Laredo to take off in October

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Mexican airline is ready to fly Laredo customers to Mexico City.

Aeromar is taking to the skies in less than a month with flights in Laredo available three times a week.

Aeromar is an airline said to have the longest non-stop flight history in Mexico.

After some delays due to COVID-19, they’re finally ready for the first flight in Laredo.

“We are expecting a full flight, we are expecting that all the people that need to go travel to Mexico, they can fly safer,” said Juan Ignacio Rosello. “They will save a lot of hours because the only way to go to Mexico is by Nuevo Laredo or by going to Dallas or Houston, and then flying back to Mexico.”

Aeromar’s inaugural flight is scheduled for take off on October 5th.

The commercial director Juan Ignacio Rosello tells us since February they have implemented more than 70 actions to keep their flights safer.

Many of those actions are safety measures that people have grown accustomed to, like wearing a mask and sanitizing.

Before flying with Aeromar, passengers will need to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire that will ask about possible symptoms or when they last traveled.

Rosello says he’s excited for people to experience their planes' modern technology.

“Among other things they are eco friendly, 50 percent less contaminants for any other per passenger per kilometer, and we fly at 20,000 feet which means we have a better landscape.”

Flights are on sale at an initial promotional rate. On-board service includes free snacks, beverages, and sandwiches.

Rosello says now people don’t have to go to bigger airports, meaning less contact with people and smaller chances of contracting the virus.

“You will avoid all of that flying from Laredo. Our planes are a version of 72 passengers. This means less passengers, less risk of being contagious.”

He says traveling does not stop when you get to Mexico City. They have a code share agreement with interject that offer 10 more destinations in Mexico.

Although there are travel restrictions going into Mexico by land, there are no restrictions to travel by air, so now is the perfect time to fly safely to our neighboring country.

Aeromar says passengers boarding their first flight will receive a special gift.

