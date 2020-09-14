County Commissioners to go over budget

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Webb County is presenting its proposed budget.

According to county officials, the pandemic has not only changed everyday life but also affected the way governments conduct business, and the county is no different.

Commissioners are meeting virtually to speak on this matter.

Budget officers Lalo Uribe and Leroy Medford predicted a shortfall of 11 million dollars, but after going line by line of the budget they have been able to bring the shortfall down to just three million.

That item and much more will be discussed during the meeting.

You can watch the full meeting here: www.webbcountytx.gov/AgendaandMinutes_Video/.

