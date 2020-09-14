Advertisement

Heroes donate to United Way organization

United Way raises money for local organizations during annual fundraiser
United Way holds drive-thru fundraiser to raise funds for local organizations
United Way holds drive-thru fundraiser to raise funds for local organizations
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Every year, United Way of Laredo raises funds for 22 of our local agencies.

During their social media kickoff event on Saturday, they invited everyone to be a hero and donate to organizations that keep the community going like the Boys and Girls Club, Catholic Charities, Bethany House, and many more.

Because of the pandemic, they had to make some changes this year, making it both a drive-thru event and a social media campaign.

The drive-thru event was at El Metro Park and Ride where the community was invited to participate in a safe, and distant manner.

The first 500 donors received a goodie bag.

Many agencies like Catholic Charities, the Children’s Advocacy Center, Casa de Misericordia were present to show their appreciation for United Way’s help.

Dr. Severita Sanchez says, “We are seeing a lot of people driving by honking and in some cases they turn around, stop and they have donations for us.”

Dr. Sanchez goes on to say that these donations help many organizations but for the Children’s Advocacy Center, it’s about providing justice for children.

United Way’s goal this year is one million dollars.

For more information, you can call them at 723-9113 or go to their website at www.unitedwaylaredo.org.

