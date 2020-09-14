Advertisement

Local organization holds clinics to erase arrest records

Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid will be helping clear out people’s criminal record, as long as they are charges committed in Webb County and not federal charges.
Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid
Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid will be helping clear out people’s criminal record.

Next week they will be hosting clinics to expunge certain crimes on people’s record.

No federal charges will be erased from an existing criminal record, they have to be charges committed in Webb County.

Israel Morales Reyna, who head’s for the Laredo firm, told KGNS why you should take advantage.

“A lot of people have been carrying those arrest records with them for many, many years like a trudge. So it’s time to take advantage of this clinic that we’re doing. It’s a free legal service to assist people to get rid of their arrest records that they have, that burdens them, disables them, and keeps those doors open/closed for them. That this arrest record can be removed, it can be erased forever.”

You can apply by calling (956) 489-5099 to schedule an appointment.

The appointments will be next week from September 22nd to the 24th from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm.

