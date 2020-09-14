Miss Little Laredo raises money for Golden Heart Project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A young lady celebrated her 10th birthday by giving back to a worthy cause.

Over the weekend, Miss Little Laredo, Ana Regina Guerra raised over $500 for the Golden Heart Project.

The nonprofit organization promotes childhood cancer awareness and helps those who are battling cancer create memorable experiences by hosting events for them.

Last September, Guerra was invited to take part in the Golden Heart’s Project’s Celebration of Life Fashion Show as well as other childhood cancer events.

This year Ana was looking forward to another event but because of COVID-19 it was not possible, so she decided to host a birthday parade instead.

During the parade Ana asked for monetary donations to help support the Golden Heart Project.

She wants to encourage everyone to support the brave children battling cancer and show them that no one fights alone.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.