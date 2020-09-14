Advertisement

Mother of Gracie Espinoza wants justice for her daughter

Mayra Rivera is asking authorities to help her get justice for the murder of her child
Mayra Rivera
Mayra Rivera
By Justin Reyes
Sep. 14, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The mother of Gracie Espinoza, the young woman found dead near Ochoa Park last week speaks out.

On Monday, Mayra Rivera spoke to KGNS about the tragic incident.

Rivera says she remembers Gracie as a happy woman and is asking authorities to help her get justice for the murder of her child.

She goes on to say Gracie loved to dance and lived life to the fullest.

Gracie was laid to rest Monday morning.

Her family says she was 19 years old and two months pregnant when police found her dead Thursday morning at the corner of Plum and Buena Vista.

No arrests have been made in this case; however, Laredo Police say they are investigating her death as a homicide.

