Officials grant government access to river property

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo city council will allow the U.S. government to survey city-owned riverfront property.

This came after council says they were faced with a lawsuit from the government citing condemnation of property through eminent domain.

As opposed to fighting the lawsuit in court at taxpayers' expense, city officials say they would allow government officials to conduct the surveys on their property.

But this in no way should be interpreted as support for the building of a border wall.

“The city has taken a position against the building of a wall,” said Mercurio Martinez, III. “We feel that a wall is not needed within our city boundaries, and at this point, we feel that we are one of the safest cities in the country, and we feel that a wall is not needed, we have other plans for our riverfront property.”

Martinez went on to say they are currently developing their riverfront property with parks and jogging trails and that a wall or fence would hinder their River Vega project.

The case is still pending a signature from a federal judge to be officially ruled a dismissal.

