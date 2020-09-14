Advertisement

Police searching for person tied to grand theft auto

A 2019 black Mercedes Benz was reported stolen on July 11th at the 900 block of East Ash Street
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of grand theft auto.

The Laredo Police Department Auto Theft Task is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning regarding the theft of a black 2019 Mercedes Benz.

The vehicle was reported stolen on July 11th at the 900 block of East Ash Street.

If you have any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of the man you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

