Preview of tonight’s City Council meeting

Laredo City Council
Laredo City Council(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City Council will meet Monday for a special called meeting.

On the agenda is a public hearing abort the proposed tax rate for 2020.

Two councilmembers are looking into assisting local restaurants and bars with public outdoor spaces for services.

And finally, the temporary waiving of health department permit fees for the duration of the emergency order on food preparation licenses.

Their meeting with take place Monday at 5:30 p.m.

If you’d like to watch live you can go to Laredotx.swagit.com/live.

