Rains a lot this time of year

Back to warm and humid temperatures but still staying bellow the 100′s
Chances of rain continue to linger
Chances of rain continue to linger(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Nothing good lasts forever, and the same goes for that minor cold front we saw last Thursday and Saturday.

On Monday we will start off in the mid-70s along with a 40 percent chance of rain that will increase as we head into the afternoon.

By the afternoon we’ll see a high of 91 degrees with a 60 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the evening, that chance of rain will still remain and we’ll start our Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-70s and see a 50 percent chance of rain.

Heading into Wednesday, we’ll see a high of 92 degrees and a 40 percent chance of rain.

On Thursday we will stay above the 90-degree mark and see a 50 percent chance of rain.

We will continue to see that high possibility of rain and bounce back from the high 80s and low 90 degree temperatures.

Make sure to keep an umbrella and raincoat handy if you are going to be out and about.

