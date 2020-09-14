Traffic stop leads to cocaine seizure

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of alleged narcotics.

The incident happened on September 10th near the 2400 block of Cleveland and Highway 83 when officers conducted a traffic stop on a black BMW for having an expired license plate tag.

During questioning, the driver, 31-year-old Daniel Pachuca was acting nervous and had many inconsistencies in his story.

The officers called in a K-9 to check the car who detected drugs in the backseat of a vehicle.

Police found a purple bag that contained six plastic packages of cocaine.

The drugs weighed a little over 15 pounds and had an estimated street value of $170,000.

Pachuca was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.