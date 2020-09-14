Traffic stop leads to cocaine seizure
Laredo Police seized a little over 15 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of alleged narcotics.
The incident happened on September 10th near the 2400 block of Cleveland and Highway 83 when officers conducted a traffic stop on a black BMW for having an expired license plate tag.
During questioning, the driver, 31-year-old Daniel Pachuca was acting nervous and had many inconsistencies in his story.
The officers called in a K-9 to check the car who detected drugs in the backseat of a vehicle.
Police found a purple bag that contained six plastic packages of cocaine.
The drugs weighed a little over 15 pounds and had an estimated street value of $170,000.
Pachuca was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
