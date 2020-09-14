Advertisement

Two locals run Boston Marathon virtually

Local qualifiers Victor Trevino Junior from Laredo and Luis Posada from Nuevo Laredo decided to run marathon
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:29 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The spirit of the Boston Marathon made its way to the streets of the Gateway City.

The Boston Marathon would have taken place in April but it got postponed because of the coronavirus, another date was set for September, but ultimately was cancelled.

Organizers gave qualified runners the choice to sit this year out, or they could make their own course and run it virtually.

Local qualifiers Victor Trevino Junior from Laredo and Luis Posada from Nuevo Laredo decide to join forces and run a virtual course Sunday morning.

The runners began and ended their race downtown by the river to symbolize the " Dos Laredo", and unity the U.S. and Mexico culture has within our community.

Later on today, we’ll take a closer look at the racers and their 26 mile journey!

