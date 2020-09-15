Agents seize over 400 pounds of marijuana near the river

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two individuals are taken into custody after they are caught trying to smuggle bundles of marijuana into the country.

The incident happened on September 11th when agents encountered several individuals carrying bundles across the Rio Grande.

As agents moved into position to intercept them, they were able to apprehend two individuals and seize a total of six bundles of marijuana.

The bundles weighed 412 pounds and had an estimated street value of $329,200.

