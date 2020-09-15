City council votes to remove curfew for adults

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the COVID-19 numbers going down, the city is reassessing their emergency order accordingly.

City council voted unanimously to do away with the curfew, but only for adults.

Once the emergency order is signed people under the age 18 will have to stay home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

During Monday night’s meeting it was mentioned that the order will likely be signed on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.