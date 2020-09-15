Advertisement

City discusses loosening restrictions for local businesses

None of the officials in the media briefing gave specific details on what reopening the gateway city will look like, but they’re waiting another week to gauge the full impact Labor Day gatherings had on the COVID numbers.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some things may be looking up for business owners while the positivity rate in Laredo continues to go down.

Labor Day has come and gone, but we are still waiting to see the full impact it had on COVID numbers. That’s according to Mayor Pete Saenz during Monday’s media briefing.

But at the same time, city officials have proposed loosening up restrictions and reopening the gateway city.

“Things are working, and if they continue working, I think it merits loosening up to the extent we can locally," said Mayor Saenz.

For weeks now, the Laredo health authority has reported a decrease in hospitalizations and new daily positive cases.

That’s part of what led to these discussions.

“These are good signs that we begin to have conversations with the city to loosen up some of the measures and mitigations in our community," said Doctor Victor Trevino.

Reopening, of course, means a relief for businesses that have remained closed or have limited their hours due to the city’s restrictions.

None of the officials in the media briefing gave specific details on when that might be or what it will look like, but they’re waiting another week to gauge the full impact Labor Day gatherings had on the COVID numbers.

“Whatever control we have locally, we can then start loosening (restrictions), of course with a clear expectation that if things take a turn for the worse, that we can clamp it down again or at least restrict it to the way it was before," said Saenz.

Dr. Trevino continues to warn of a potential second wave as the flu season approaches.

He also disagrees with reopening schools to in-person instruction.

“We have come this far in combating the virus, and with the efforts in the community, we continue to encourage people to exercise, stay connected with their families and do not give up. We are around the corner from a potential vaccine. Keep that in mind.”

The mayor says the medical community must work with the business community to make sure the reopening goes smoothly.

He also suggested working towards allowing non-essential travel across the border.

