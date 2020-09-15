Advertisement

City offering testing at Sames Auto Arena

(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city continues to offer free COVID-19 testing to the community at our local arena.

According to the City of Laredo’s Facebook page, starting September 15th through the 18th, tests will be available to the community.

Officials say anyone that wants to take a test can stop by from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or until testing capacity is reached for the day.

Testing is open to the public, five years old and up, and it’s an oral swab PCR test that is self- administered.

Anyone interested must provide valid ID, address and phone number.

If you can’t make it out this week, tests will also be available next week.

Webb County officials announced Monday that tests will be available from September 21st through to the 25th at the life fairgrounds.

