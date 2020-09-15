Dallas Police investigating fatal shooting of security guard

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Dallas Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a security guard during an apparent robbery outside a credit union Monday morning.

Witnesses told police a security officer was servicing an ATM at a strip mall in the Cockrell Hill area when he was approached by a man with a rifle who allegedly demanded the money at around nine in the morning.

The armed man then shot the security guard at least one time.

Officers arrived to find a man wearing a security officer’s uniform on the ground, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The security officer was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A second security officer at the scene was not injured.

After the shooting, the armed robber was seen loading duffle bags into a sedan being driven by a woman.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.