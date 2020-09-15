Advertisement

Authorities searching for driver who sent DPS on high-speed chase

A helicopter was seen flying low near what is believed to be searching around the neighborhoods and the brush.
Authorities searching brush near 520 Shiloh Drive
Authorities searching brush near 520 Shiloh Drive(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several law enforcement officers are searching for a man who allegedly sent DPS on a chase and fled on foot.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m. when the driver of a Gray Dodge pick up truck sent DPS Troopers on a high-speed chase which ended at the 520 block of Shiloh.

Authorities say a man in a black shirt got out and fled on foot and into the brush nearby.

Officials are still searching for the alleged suspect.

A helicopter was seen flying low what is believed to be searching around the neighborhoods and the brush.

No word on what started the chase.

