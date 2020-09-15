Authorities searching for driver who sent DPS on high-speed chase

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several law enforcement officers are searching for a man who allegedly sent DPS on a chase and fled on foot.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m. when the driver of a Gray Dodge pick up truck sent DPS Troopers on a high-speed chase which ended at the 520 block of Shiloh.

Authorities say a man in a black shirt got out and fled on foot and into the brush nearby.

Officials are still searching for the alleged suspect.

A helicopter was seen flying low what is believed to be searching around the neighborhoods and the brush.

No word on what started the chase.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.