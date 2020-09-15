Man accused of breaking into local business
Facundo was identified as the suspect via surveillance video
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after he allegedly burglarizing a local business.
Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Brandon Facundo for an incident that was reported on June 19th of this year.
Police were called out to a business located at the 2900 block of Highway 83 where a business owner stated that someone broke into her business and caused damages.
After a thorough investigation, Facundo was identified as the prime suspect via surveillance footage.
As a result he was charged with burglary of a building.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.