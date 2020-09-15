Advertisement

Man accused of stealing items from vehicle and warehouse

Police say the suspect made off with medicine, a speaker, a welder and a dolly
35-year-old Tomas Gerardo Morales
35-year-old Tomas Gerardo Morales
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly burglarized a car and a warehouse.

Laredo Police arrested 35-year-old Tomas Gerardo Morales in the case.

The first incident was reported on August 3rd when officers were called out to the 2200 block of Burnside Street for a burglary of a vehicle call.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that someone broke into the car and stole medicine and a speaker.

The very next day, officers received another theft report at the 200 block of Jackson Street.

The victim stated that someone broke into a warehouse and stole several items including a welder and a dolly.

After a thorough investigation, Morales was identified as the suspect in both cases and was charged with two counts of burglary.

As opposed to fighting the lawsuit in court at taxpayers' expense, city officials say they would allow government officials to conduct the surveys on their property.