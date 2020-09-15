Man accused of stealing items from vehicle and warehouse

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly burglarized a car and a warehouse.

Laredo Police arrested 35-year-old Tomas Gerardo Morales in the case.

The first incident was reported on August 3rd when officers were called out to the 2200 block of Burnside Street for a burglary of a vehicle call.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that someone broke into the car and stole medicine and a speaker.

The very next day, officers received another theft report at the 200 block of Jackson Street.

The victim stated that someone broke into a warehouse and stole several items including a welder and a dolly.

After a thorough investigation, Morales was identified as the suspect in both cases and was charged with two counts of burglary.

