Man behind Shiloh standoff to appear in federal court

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The man behind the standoff in north Laredo is set to appear in federal court on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Isaiah Delgado had barricaded himself inside a home on Shalom Circle and Shiloh Drive on September 3rd.

Delgado was in possession of a firearm during the incident.

According to a witness, he was holding and pointing a pistol at him near the intersection.

Other witnesses came forward and claimed to seeing Delgado holding a pistol at an apartment complex near the intersection of McPherson Avenue and Shiloh Drive.

When police contacted Delgado, he was driving and drove to a home at the 8800 block of Shalom Circle.

Officers saw Delgado exit his vehicle and enter the home, barricading himself for several hours. They located his pistol nearby.

After several hours, authorities were able to detain Delgado.

Delgado has three felony convictions.

He was convicted for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Houston back in 2001 for two years, and three years later he was convicted on two counts of aggravated robbery in Houston where he was sentenced to 15 years.

His detention hearing is set for September 16th.

