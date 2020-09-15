Many gather in downtown Laredo to celebrate Mexico’s independence

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Red, white and green shined on in downtown Laredo as groups gathered to celebrate Mexico’s Independence.

The celebration took place early Tuesday morning at the Mexican Consulate on the 1600 block of Farragut.

Our very own Telemundo Anchor, Gabriela Ceballos was the master of ceremonies for the event.

Cónsul General Juan Carlos Mendoza Sánchez read the history of the celebration plus acknowledged that due to the pandemic their usual events were canceled; however, they gathered to celebrate and show pride.

The entire event was streamed online through the consulate’s Facebook page.

This is the 210th celebration of Mexico’s independence.

