Police warn of gatherings during football season

Police say they did not see a spike of gatherings on the first football Sunday of 2020. They hope to see the trend continue and if they don’t, citations will be given out.
Potential gatherings
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Everyone knows Texans love football, but things are a little different now during the pandemic.

Football season is what sports fanatics have been waiting for, but with the prevalence of COVID-19, Laredo police are warning the community to think about where they go.

The stadiums may be empty but that doesn’t mean homes won’t be.

That is why LPD is urging residents to refrain from cookouts or any type of gatherings.

“Football season started yesterday, cook outs, gatherings, all these things that happen when we are preoccupied, what we don’t want to see is an uptick in a COVID-19 spread," said Investigator Joe Baeza. “So, despite the fact that we can gather and go to specific locations we ask you to consider carefully of what the things you choose to do.”

Sunday was the first football Sunday of 2020 and police say they did not see a spike of gatherings.

They hope to see the trend continue and if they don’t, citations will be given out.

Baeza says cases of COVID-19 are so common that we need to continue to social distance and avoid large gatherings, meaning football is no excuse to do otherwise.

Laredo police say fines for gatherings can be up to a thousand dollars per violation.

