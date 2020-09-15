September rain

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It looks like we are going to continue to see rainy and muggy conditions in our area.

On Tuesday we will start off in the mid-70s and see a high of 91 degrees by the afternoon with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Our chances of rain will stay with us until the weekend.

On Wednesday, we’ll see about the same type of conditions with a high of 91 and a 30 percent chance of rain.

On Thursday we’ll see a high of 90 degrees and a 40 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the weekend, we could see some cool conditions over night with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s on Saturday morning, but we’ll be sticking with those upper 80 degree temperatures.

We aren’t expecting any major changes when it comes to temperatures but we are getting down to the upper 80s which is better than 100s.

Keep in mind, we are just one week away from the start of fall!

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.