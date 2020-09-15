Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to meth bust

DPS Troopers say Luis Ronaldo Flores got out of the car and ran on foot but was arrested shortly after
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is taken into custody after a traffic stop leads to the discovery of hard narcotics.

The incident happened on Friday, September 11th when the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 Cadillac passenger car near Loop 20 and Mines Road.

The driver refused to stop and fled on foot but was shortly apprehended after.

DPS Troopers searched the vehicle and found two bundles of meth inside the vehicle.

As a result, the driver, identified as 22-year-old Luis Ronaldo Flores was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

DPS and DEA agents are still investigating the case.

