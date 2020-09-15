UISD confirms positive COVID-19 case at Zaffirini Elementary

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local school district is confirming a positive COVID-19 individual at one of their elementary schools.

United ISD tells us the person at Zaffirini Elementary tested positive for the virus.

Currently, the individual is receiving treatment under a doctor’s supervision.

The district goes on to say all students and teachers who shared a classroom with the infected person are now under a quarantine period of at least 14 days.

Each has already undergone a COVID test and are awaiting results.

United ISD confirms they are following all the protocols set forth by the CDC and the Texas Education Agency and are monitoring the situation closely.

