UISD speaks on COVID case at Cherish Center

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After receiving multiple concerns from parents and teachers of a rumored positive case at UISD’s Cherish Center, district officials are now speaking to us about it.

According to David Garcia, UISD’s associate superintendent for Human Resources, they were notified by the Health Department on September 11th that an employee at the center did test positive.

However, they say the individual has not been on that campus since August 2nd.

They also tell us they have taken the required action to notify those involved.

“Recently, we received word from the city that one of our employees had tested positive, we took the immediate measures to notify all parties regarding that particular report and that is as much as I can disclose at this time," said Garcia. "But again, every step that we take is intentional and every step that take is protect our children and our employees as well.”

He went on to say that all district buildings are routinely disinfected and when a positive case is confirmed, the respected building is immediately disinfected once again.

