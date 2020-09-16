Agents find half a dozen individuals hiding in sleeper cab area

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foil an attempt to smuggle undocumented immigrants at the I-35 checkpoint.

The discovery was made on September 15th when a tractor trailer approached the primary inspection lane and agents referred the driver to secondary inspection.

A non-intrusive scan of the vehicle led agents to the discovery of six individuals who were hiding under the bed and in the upper bunk of the sleeper cab area.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico and illegally living in the U.S.

Border Patrol agents seized the tractor trailer and took all of the individuals into custody.

