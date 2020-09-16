Border Patrol agents find subjects hiding in bed of truck

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint.

The incident happened on September 14th when a tractor trailer approached the primary inspection lane.

After an immigration inspection, agents discovered nine undocumented immigrants under a cover in the bed of the vehicle without any means to exit.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico and illegally living in the U.S.

The driver and the nine immigrants were taken into custody.

