Border Patrol agents shut down stash house in central Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and local authorities shut down an alleged stash house over the weekend.

The latest incident occurred on September 14th when agents received a tip from Laredo Police regarding suspicious activity going on at an apartment on Corpus Christi Street.

Agents searched the home and found seven individuals illegally living in the U.S.

All were determined to be from Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras.

The individuals along with the U.S. Citizen who was believed to be a caretaker were taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.