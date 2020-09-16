Advertisement

Businesses expand outdoors amid loosening restrictions

Back in August, TABC changed guidelines allowing them to operate as restaurants, but only if they provide pre-packaged food or work with food trucks.
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After months of struggling, things might be looking up for bars and restaurants in town.

This comes as city council voted in favor of a program that will assist with the reopening or expansion of these businesses.

Cultura Beer Garden in downtown Laredo may not have completely shut down during the pandemic, but they understand more than anyone the impact COVID-19 has been on the industry.

“Business owners that I know downtown, everyone has been struggling, it’s been such a hard time for all of us, so I’m really happy this can help everyone here," said Valeria Contreras.

Now, the tides are changing for bars.

Back in August, TABC changed guidelines allowing them to operate as restaurants, but only if they provide pre-packaged food or work with food trucks.

With this in place, the city is following in the footsteps of cities like Austin who are letting restaurants and bars to expand business outdoors.

Monday night, the City Planning and Zoning Director presented options for expansion including onto sidewalks, on-street parking, off-street parking or temporary closed public streets.

“Here’s an example, Iturbide," said Kirby Snideman. "If they can come up with a plan to shut down the streets say for a weekend like for the bars on Iturbide. I think it’d be a great idea to work with them. There is a cost for shutting down streets, just as you many know with any event on a street there’s traffic and police usually incur cost as long as they’re willing to pay the cost I say why not, why not shut down a street and allow them to use it.”

Another option is to allow restaurant and food trucks to operate at any city park as long as they don’t sell alcohol, something Tacho’s Food Truck owner Divain Ceballos says is great news, especially since they’ve been struggling with customers during COVID.

“I think that’s a great idea and it’s beautiful, it’s going to help us all a lot," said Ceballos. "Speaking for myself, my business is hurting, there’s a lot less sales than what we were doing before so that’s going to be a great opportunity.”

Social distancing will still apply and businesses will need to get their site plan approved by the building department.

The program will be in place till December 2021.

The city will temporarily suspend parking requirements or anything that would limit the ability to do these things.

The only rule they are keeping in place is the noise ordinance.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Firefighters on the call for COVID patients

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
Firefighters are used to quickly evolving situations, that’s why they were able to jump into action as first responders once the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

News

LISD prepares to welcome back special needs students

Updated: 1 hours ago
The district has been transforming all its classrooms to fit health protocols, but they are taking a closer look at the the extra precautions that need to be taken when teaching students with special needs.

News

Vehicle accident reported by Mines Road

Updated: 2 hours ago
Laredo Fire Department crews along with Border Patrol helped in the rescue of two people who were involved in an accident in the intersection of Flecha Lane and Riverbank.

Local

Many gather in downtown Laredo to celebrate Mexico’s independence

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Cónsul General Juan Carlos Mendoza Sánchez read the history of the celebration plus acknowledged that due to the pandemic many of the usual festivities have been canceled.

Latest News

News

City’s social media contest set to promote mental health

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Nelly Vielma is launching a social media contest that gives the younger crowd in the gateway city a chance to get creative while educating each other on topics relating to COVID-19.

News

UISD speaks on COVID case at Cherish Center

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Cherish Center was notified by the Health Department on September 11th that an employee at the center did test positive, but they say the individual has not been on that campus since August 2nd.

News

UISD confirms positive COVID-19 case at Zaffirini Elementary

Updated: 6 hours ago
The district goes on to say all students and teachers who shared a classroom with the infected person are now under a quarantine period of at least 14 days.

News

Man behind Shiloh standoff to appear in federal court

Updated: 7 hours ago
According to court documents, Isaiah Delgado had barricaded himself inside a home on Shalom Circle and Shiloh Drive on September 3rd.

State

Dallas Police investigating fatal shooting of security guard

Updated: 11 hours ago
Officers arrived to find a man wearing a security officer’s uniform on the ground, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Local

Authorities searching for driver who sent DPS on high-speed chase

Updated: 12 hours ago
DPS Troopers, Border Patrol, and Laredo Police were seen searching the brush behind the 520 block of Shiloh Drive.