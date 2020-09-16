City’s social media contest set to promote mental health

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Social media continues to be the main source of entertainment and information many continue to use while they stay at home.

However, one initiative is taking place to make sure you stay active online without it jeopardizing your mental health.

The city and its officials continue to find ways to help improve mental health as the community continues through the pandemic.

One council member has found a way to keep people busy online and rewarding them for it.

“I know we have a lot of Youtubers, a lot of Tiktok experts out there, and maybe thats what we’re missing, you know, from the government to hear and convey the message from a child or an adolescent from college,” said Councilmember Nelly Vielma.

Nelly Vielma is launching a social media contest that gives the younger crowd in the gateway city a chance to get creative while educating each other on topics relating to COVID-19.

Participants will create videos on various platforms and the video with the most likes will win a $100 gift card.

This idea came from knowing what the community has been watching online through our city’s web pages.

However, the most views are on topics that can cause distress within our residents.

“The highest clicks we have is part of the webpage where people are checking how many people have died and how many people are infected, but I wanna balance it.”

To change that around, Vielma says the contest aims to create a positive mindset for the community.

The winning videos will be posted to the city’s Youtube channel.

“Just like you call 911 or 311, you’re looking for something in the middle of the night. I wanted to provide a centralized area for videos, links, and resources for our community.”

The contest will be ongoing for as long as the pandemic continues, and the topics will be kept fresh.

Some of month’s topics are "safe return to school, “coping with stress and anxiety,” “testimonials for survivals,” and “social distancing.”

The competition is set to start sometime this month.

