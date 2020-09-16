Advertisement

City’s social media contest set to promote mental health

Nelly Vielma is launching a social media contest that gives the younger crowd in the gateway city a chance to get creative while educating each other on topics relating to COVID-19.
By Barbara Campos
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Social media continues to be the main source of entertainment and information many continue to use while they stay at home.

However, one initiative is taking place to make sure you stay active online without it jeopardizing your mental health.

The city and its officials continue to find ways to help improve mental health as the community continues through the pandemic.

One council member has found a way to keep people busy online and rewarding them for it.

“I know we have a lot of Youtubers, a lot of Tiktok experts out there, and maybe thats what we’re missing, you know, from the government to hear and convey the message from a child or an adolescent from college,” said Councilmember Nelly Vielma.

Nelly Vielma is launching a social media contest that gives the younger crowd in the gateway city a chance to get creative while educating each other on topics relating to COVID-19.

Participants will create videos on various platforms and the video with the most likes will win a $100 gift card.

This idea came from knowing what the community has been watching online through our city’s web pages.

However, the most views are on topics that can cause distress within our residents.

“The highest clicks we have is part of the webpage where people are checking how many people have died and how many people are infected, but I wanna balance it.”

To change that around, Vielma says the contest aims to create a positive mindset for the community.

The winning videos will be posted to the city’s Youtube channel.

“Just like you call 911 or 311, you’re looking for something in the middle of the night. I wanted to provide a centralized area for videos, links, and resources for our community.”

The contest will be ongoing for as long as the pandemic continues, and the topics will be kept fresh.

Some of month’s topics are "safe return to school, “coping with stress and anxiety,” “testimonials for survivals,” and “social distancing.”

The competition is set to start sometime this month.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UISD speaks on COVID case at Cherish Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Cherish Center was notified by the Health Department on September 11th that an employee at the center did test positive, but they say the individual has not been on that campus since August 2nd.

News

UISD confirms positive COVID-19 case at Zaffirini Elementary

Updated: 3 hours ago
The district goes on to say all students and teachers who shared a classroom with the infected person are now under a quarantine period of at least 14 days.

News

Man behind Shiloh standoff to appear in federal court

Updated: 4 hours ago
According to court documents, Isaiah Delgado had barricaded himself inside a home on Shalom Circle and Shiloh Drive on September 3rd.

State

Dallas Police investigating fatal shooting of security guard

Updated: 8 hours ago
Officers arrived to find a man wearing a security officer’s uniform on the ground, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Latest News

Local

Authorities searching for driver who sent DPS on high-speed chase

Updated: 9 hours ago
DPS Troopers, Border Patrol, and Laredo Police were seen searching the brush behind the 520 block of Shiloh Drive.

Local

Traffic stop leads to meth bust

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
DPS Troopers say Luis Ronaldo Flores got out of the car and ran on foot but was arrested shortly after

Local

City offering testing at Sames Auto Arena

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Residents who are looking to get tested for the coronavirus can head on over to the Sames Auto Arena starting today until Friday.

Local

Many gather in downtown Laredo to celebrate Mexico’s independence

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Cónsul General Juan Carlos Mendoza Sánchez read the history of the celebration plus acknowledged that due to the pandemic many of the usual festivities have been canceled.

Local

Man accused of breaking into local business

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a local business.

Local

Man accused of stealing items from vehicle and warehouse

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly burgled a vehicle and a warehouse and made off with multiple items.