Commuters complain about long wait times at bridge

As long wait times at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge are becoming the norm for pedestrians, tensions are rising for some American citizens.
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rodrigo Giraldo frequently finds himself making the three hour commute across the two countries.

Giraldo says he sees more officers that could open more lines to help process travelers faster as they try to get back into the U.S.

Miguel Conchas, the President of the Chamber of Commerce adds some of the hardest hit economic sectors, like retail and restaurants downtown, can only survive if some of the restrictions at the border are lifted.

Conchas adds Congressman Henry Cuellar made some suggestions to process people at the ports of entry faster.

“He suggested some recommendations to the Department of Homeland Security where possibly they can assign some of those agents to... take some measures to make sure that the people that cross are healthy. And surely we can process this. I mean they do it at the airports, there’s no reason why we can’t do it here.”

When asked, Customs and Border Protection official Rick Pauza said in a statement:

“Non-essential travelers should expect more disruption to their travel, including increased wait times and the potential for secondary inspection. Reducing non-essential travel will reduce the risk of further spreading COVID-19. We believe these measures will discourage non-essential travel and reduce the spread of the virus.”

